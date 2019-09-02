Peggy Milhorn, a long-time resident of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at South Bristol United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ray Amos Jr. officiating. A committal and entombment service will follow in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Ave, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Peggy and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

