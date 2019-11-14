Mikeal, Randy

Randy Mikeal, age 50, a resident of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday evening, November 9, 2019, at the family residence. Randy worked as a welder and fabricator most of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing. He was known for being a great cook. Randy was a member of the Kingsway Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia Survivors include his parents, Patsy B. Mikeal and Herman Mikeal of Bristol, Virginia; his sons, Tyler Fields of Cleveland, and Logan Mikeal and his companion, Jenny Hill, of Blountville, Tennessee; and "his Tammy" of Cleveland. The Celebration of Randy's life will be conducted at a later time. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel has charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and your memories with Randy's family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com.