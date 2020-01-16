MARION, Va. On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Luanne Meadows, loving partner, mother of two, and grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 72. Luanne was born on August 30, 1947, in Williamsport, Pa., to the late Leon Smith and Phyllis Schrimshaw. She raised a daughter and a son, Shannon and Joseph, and was a loving partner to Kathy Storman for 20 years. Luanne had an avid passion for animals and bird watching, and would frequently be found on her porch swing, feeding the woodpeckers. She was known for her quick wit, her vibrant humor, and her youthful soul. Luanne was a bright and fearless woman. Luanne was preceded in death by her stepson, Tony, and her beloved dog, Lexus. She is survived by her partner, Kathy; her two children, Shannon and husband, Dan and Joseph; her three granddaughters, Kaitlin, Jordan, and Cheyenne; her two birds, Chile and Pepper; her dog, Booger Blue; her cat, Sassy; and stepmother Joyce French; one brother, one sister, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Bradley's Funeral Home, 938 N. Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Following her service, there will be a flower-planting ceremony at her home, to which flowers and donations may also be sent, at 399 East Lakeview Lane, Marion VA 24354. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Meadows family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Cabela’s closing at The Falls
-
Major changes planned for former Studio Brew in downtown Bristol
-
Damascus Diner serves up comfort food to a town on the go
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.