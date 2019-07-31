LEBANON, Va. Stevie Joe Meade, age 61, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born on August 14, 1957, in Norton, Va., he was the son of the late Vester and Edna Hill Meade. Stevie was in the mining business with Trexes Coal Business. Funeral services for Stevie Joe Meade will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. James Nunley and Chad Lampkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Meade family.