Meade, Ronald "Ronnie" Lynn

Ronald "Ronnie" Lynn Meade, 78, of Bristol, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m on Saturday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Meade and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone #(276) 669-6141.
