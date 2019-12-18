Ronald "Ronnie" Lynn Meade, 78, of Bristol, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home after a prolonged battle with cancer. Mr. Meade was born in Hartwell, W.Va. on March 20, 1941, a son of the late Cecil and Pearl Smith Meade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chad Meade; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Meade. Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va. He drove a coal truck for 45 years and then worked as a maintenance man for Misty Mountain Water Plant for the last 15 years. He loved working and his work crew. He was a member of the Walker Mountain Baptist Church and loved singing for the Lord with the group at church. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janet Meade; son, Jimmy Meade; three daughters, Darlene Herndon and husband, Keith, Sandy Shumate and husband, Dale and Amy Leek and husband, Jason; sister, Shirley Johnson and husband, Gil; brother, David Meade and wife, Joyce; six grandchildren, Celeste Meade, Christy Herndon, Justin Duty, Mandy Herndon, Lyndsy and Lacy Leek; two great-granddaughters, Skylar Rhea and McKenna Meade. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Caris Healthcare. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Burrell and Pastor Larry Meade officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Family and Friends are ask to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m, Saturday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Meade and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone #(276) 669-6141.
