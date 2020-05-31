Loretta Marie (Arney) Meade ST. PAUL, Va. Loretta Marie (Arney) Meade, 86, took her final flight to be with the lord on Friday May 29, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1934 in Banner, Virginia. Loretta was member of Meade's Chapel, she was a member of Eastern Star, a graduate of Coeburn High School. She was a song writer of several published and recorded songs, author of Meade Country family Reunion anthem. She was a great listener of hunting tales. Loretta was a dedicated wife, very supportive and loving sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an excellent southern cook and friend to many. She will be greatly missed!!! She was preceded in death by husband, James A. Meade; father, the Rev. Curtis Arney; mother, Goldie Arney; sisters, Daisy Arney and Betty Arney Kiser; brothers, Jewel Arney and Frank Arney. Survivors include sons, Rick (Judy) Meade, Tim Meade; daughter, Susan Meade Martin; grandchildren, Ian (Amy) Meade, Eric (Allison) Meade, Zac (Kim) Meade, Tyler Meade, Josh Greear, Brooke Meade; great-grandson, Maxton Meade; brother, Sam (Sue) Arney; sister, Jane (Curtis) Huffman. The Meade family will receive friends after 5 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with the Rev. Les Ritchie officiating. Procession will follow to Edwards cemetery for the comital. Due to Executive Order 63 in Virginia, a mask or face covering will be required to attend funeral services. Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave. Coeburn, VA is in charge of the arrangements.

