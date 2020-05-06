HONAKER, Va. Edwin Duff Meade, 84, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Private funeral services for Edwin Duff Meade will be conducted Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Wade Taylor and the Rev. Larry Burton officiating. Entombment will follow in Ketron Memorial Garden Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Honaker Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Meade family.

