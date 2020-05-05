HONAKER, Va. Edwin Duff Meade, 84, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born October 31, 1935. A lifelong member of Honaker Baptist Church. He was an avid farmer, was a deacon of the church, choir, Sunday school teacher, and loved to ring the church bell. He was loved by many people and would do anything he could to help people. He retired from Clinchfield Coal Co. with 35 years of service and a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and wife, Frances Kiser Meade; wife, Janet Lea McFall Meade; brothers, Reginald Meade, Roger Meade; nephew, David Meade. He is survived by one daughter, Deborah Kiser; one son, Jeffery Meade; two sisters, Joyce Huffman, Janice Musick and husband, Douglas; aunt, Carrie Kiser; sister-in-law, Gladys Huffman Meade; grandchildren, Carolyn Kiser Whitt and husband, Butch, Robert Edwin Kiser and wife, Sachiko, Elizabeth Ashley Meade Schler and husband, Andy, Adeline Schler, Tyler Meade and wife, Kimberly, Savannah Opal Meade; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private funeral services for Edwin Duff Meade will be conducted on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Wade Taylor and the Rev. Larry Burton officiating. Entombment will follow in Ketron Memorial Garden Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers will be Winston Kiser, Roger Kiser, Robin Turner, Kenneth Musick, Rocky Sweeney and Clinton Musick. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Osborne, Jim Taylor and Ralph Kiser. Due to Gov. Northam's restrictions, only ten people are allowed to attend the private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Honaker Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Meade family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Meade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries