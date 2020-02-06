ABINGDON/COEBURN, Va. Douglas Bobby Joe Meade, 77, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Myrtle Dotson Meade; his brothers, Richard, Everett and Sheldon Meade; and his sisters, Nola Mullins and Jeanette Mullins. Doug leaves a family legacy of hard-work and determination. He was a self-made successful businessman who in 1979 started the coal trucking corporation Double R Trucking Company, Inc. with only one tandem truck and the willpower to succeed. Doug named the company after two of (what he considered) his greatest achievements his children, Robin and Ricky. He was also a member of the Coeburn Masonic Lodge 97 AF&AM. Doug's favorite place to be was with his family who adored him. Doug gave generously of his time and money helping anyone in need. He was a genuinely great man who gave away more in his life than most could ever dream of acquiring. His love of animals was apparent as he always gave the homeless, a place to call home. Doug provided the cost of spaying and neutering to hundreds of animals. His free heartedness was always done in private without any public recognition or praise. Survived are his wife of 56 years (as of February 8th), Betty Jean Bruce Meade; his daughter, Robin Meade (R.J. Sanders) of Coeburn; son, Ricky Meade (April Culbertson Meade) of Bristol; his grandson, Schyler Bryant; his granddaughters, Tayler and Tori Meade; his sister, Marquita Slemp of Meadowview, and a number of nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with the Reverend David Gilbert officiating. Burial at Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Douglas Meade to Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic (MBMSNC), 16222 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA 24230, in charge of arrangements.
