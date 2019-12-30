ABINGDON, Va. Charles M. Meade passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alma Meade. He is survived by his wife, Irene J. Meade. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Peggy J. Johnson; nephews, Fred Preston "Rusty" Johnson (Sharon), Nathan and Kara Johnson; niece, Sandra J. Catron (John); as well as several cousins. Charles moved from Russell County to Washington County in 1946. He graduated from William King High School and attended Washington County Trade School. Charles operated a dairy farm for several years, then after career changes moved to Farm Bureau Insurance Company and later formed his own real estate company. He operated Meade Realty for 37 years doing auctions, appraisals, developing subdivisions, and selling real estate. Charles served on numerous community committees and boards such as Sovran Bank, Washington County Farm Bureau, and Baptist General Association of Virginia. Charles was one of the organizers of the Washington County Fairgrounds and served in director, manager, and volunteer positions for over 50 years. Charles was an active member of Abingdon Baptist Church. He served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Council of Deacons, Trustee, as well as Chairman of Sanctuary Renovation in the 1970's. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 12 until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Abingdon Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Bill Bryan officiating and Parke Deans, Minister of Music and Worship. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Knollkreg Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Fred Tweed, Ken Johnson, Mike Brillhart, Mike Anderson, Johnny Crigger, and Ken Epling. Serving as honorary pallbearers are members of Richard Foil's Sunday School class, Manuel Townsend, Mark Barrett, Cliff McConnell, Jim Jones, Gary Dutton, Joe Chase, and Robbie Waddle. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bob and Mary Whitley, Bert Parsons, and Fred Tweed for the love and care shown to Charles during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Baptist Church Renovation at 361 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va., 24210. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the Meade family.