Chad A. Meade, 45, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor David Burrell and Pastor Larry Meade officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Meade and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va., 276-669-6141.

