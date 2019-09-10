Chad A. Meade, 45, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on May 25, 1974, in Bristol, Tenn., attended Gate City High School, formerly employed at Bristol Compressors. He attended Walker's Mountain Baptist Church. Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Pearl Meade and Carvis and Geneva Counts; two uncles, Darrell Counts and Jerrell Counts; and a sister-in-law, Tammy Meade. Chad is survived by his loving parents, Ronnie and Janet Meade; one brother, Jimmy Meade; three sisters, Darlene Herndon and her husband, Keith, Sandy Shumate and her husband, Dale, and Amy Leek and her husband, Jason; several nieces, one nephew, and his dog, Peanut. Chad loved to watch tv with his dad, sitting on the front porch, and also fishing and hunting. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor David Burrell and Pastor Larry Meade officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Meade and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va.; ph.#: 276-669-6141.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments