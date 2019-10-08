Patrick Jay McVey, age 51, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Wexford House. He was born on June 24, 1968, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Patrick was a volunteer firefighter for the Sullivan County Fire Department for 27 years. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was an avid softball player. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kay Blevins McVey. He is survived by his father, Robert Dean McVey; sisters, Dena Springer and husband, Richard, and Kena Kappelman and husband, Russell; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service and at other times at 1709 Tremont Ave, Bristol, Tenn. Inurnment will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Sunset Cemetery, Damascus, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sullivan County Tennessee Fire Department, 1679 Blountville Blvd, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.