Jane McVey, 66, of Fairfax, Va., died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Wexford House in Kingsport, Tenn., due to complications from early onset Alzheimer's. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but a life celebration ceremony will be held at a later date.

