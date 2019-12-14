McVey, Jane

Jane McVey, 66, of Fairfax, Va., died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Wexford House in Kingsport, Tenn., due to complications from early onset Alzheimer's. Born in Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1971 and ETSU in 1975 with a science degree in Environmental Health. Jane had worked for 29 years at the Fairfax County Virginia Health Department. She had a big heart and enjoyed volunteering, travel, music, reading, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Alice Chafa McVey. Jane is survived by her sister, Judy McVey Padgett, of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Walt Padgett of Kingsport; nephew, Ryan Padgett of St. Paul, Va.; niece, Ali Fletcher and husband, Matthew of Church Hill; nephew, Seth Padgett and wife, Laura, of Abingdon, Va.; great nephews, August, Shiloh, and Malakhi Fletcher; and cousin, James McVey and wife, Susan. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway Ste. 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

