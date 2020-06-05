LEBANON, Va. Sarah Love McReynolds, 83, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Stephen Musick officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the McReynolds family.
