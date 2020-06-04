LEBANON, Va. Sarah Love McReynolds, 83, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born on October 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John N. and Lenora Combs Gregory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Mickey" McReynolds; and brothers, Harold N. Gregory and wife, Betty Jo, James "Jimmy" Gregory and wife, Francis. She is survived by her daughters, Jonna-Kay McReynolds Davis and husband, Gary, and Beth Angela McReynolds; brother, C. Gerald Gregory; and grandchildren, Stephen R. Davis and Caroline K. Davis. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Stephen Musick officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the McReynolds family.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah McReynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

