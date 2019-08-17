LEBANON, Va. Judy McReynolds, age 77, went to Heaven on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 26, 1942, the daughter of the late Tanner and Nell McReynolds. Judy was employed by CBEC Inc. for many years as their bookkeeper. She had a passion for life and loved her family and her church family with all of her heart. She will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Holly McReynolds. Those left to cherish her memory is the love of her life, grandson, Tyler Orr of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Jan Campbell and husband, David, of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Ann Clark and husband, Junior, of Lebanon, Va.; nephews, Christopher Clark and wife, Angelia, of Salem, Va. and Aaron Valley and wife, Stacey, of Roanoke, Va.; her great nieces, Madylen, Wrenn, and Reagan Valley of Roanoke, Va.; Aunt Bobbie and Uncle Byron Sturgill of Piney Flats, Tenn.; her very best friends, Pat McClure of Bristol, Va., and Carolyn Clark of Meadowview, Va., and many special cousins. The family would like to express gratitude for all those who cared for Judy in so many ways. Thank you especially to her doctors and nursing staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital as well as Betty Delp, Wanda Fields, Tammy Lasley and Luella Bartee for providing transportation to medical appointments. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Daniel Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to service. Entombment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1680 Pioneer Drive, Lebanon, VA 24266. "Sisters we may not have it all together but together we had it all." Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the McReynolds family.
