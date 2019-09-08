Betty Virginia Campbell McNew, age 84, of Mendota, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 10, 1935, to the late Dan Campbell and Lillian McCracken Campbell. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Alfred McNew; son, Verlan Dean McNew; daughter, Karen Lee Hess; and a sister, Joann Campbell. She is survived by her son, Gary Steven McNew and wife, Sherry, of the home; brother, John David Campbell of Abingdon, Va.; daughter-in-law, Donna McNew of Hayters Gap, Va.; two sisters, Mary Henderson of Blacksburg, S.C. and Bertha Mae Jesse of Meadowview, Va.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the graveside service at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Betty Virginia Campbell McNew is being cared for by Farris Funeral Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

