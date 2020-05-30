KINGSPORT, Tenn. Ralph McMurray, 87, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army, in which he served from August, 1952 to August, 1954, being mustered out with the rank of Sergeant. He retired from Flav-o-Rich Dairies as Shift Supervisor. He was a member in good standing of New Hurland Baptist Church, Hiltons, Va. Ralph loved The New York Yankees, his horse Casey and his dog Pepper, as well as farming, his tractor, eating good food, and the company of family and friends. "Paps" will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian McMurray (July 5, 2013), to whom he was devoted; his parents, John Ruben McMurray and Farie Epperson McMurray, both of Hiltons, Va.; his brother, Garvey McMurray; half-brothers, Homer, Dennis, Walter, Hubert, Forrest, and Sylvan McMurray, Charlie and James Hensley; half-sisters, Myrtle Taylor, Nellie Ketron, Maggie Groves, and Sibby Carter. Ralph is survived by his sons, Alan R. McMurray and wife, Diana of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Ronald J. McMurray and wife, Phyllis of Marion, Va.; four grandchildren, Brandi McMurray Lawson and husband, David of Wise, Va., Alana Grace Stewart McMurray of Chattanooga, Tenn., Seth Chester and wife, Allison of Roanoke, Va. and Michelle S. Sisson and husband, Evan of Chester, VA; brother, Eddie McMurray and wife, Billie, and their nephew, Brian Carter of Kingsport, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Mia Grace and Amanda Lawson of Wise, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Ketron Jennings of Gate City, Va., and Rhonda McMurray Bolling of Kingsport, Tenn. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Gardner's Chapel Cemetery in Hiltons, Va., with the Rev. Jordan Estep officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Don, Gorman, and Larry McMurray, Roger and Jeff Carter, and Jack and Harlan Hobbs. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for New Hurland Baptist Church or Gardner's Chapel Cemetery. To honor Ralph and to protect his family and friends, social distancing will be observed at the graveside service, and masks should be worn by attendees. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the McMurray Family.
