Joyce McMurray, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete, and are being made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elliott-to-Hinkle connection leads Twin Springs to win; Ridgeview, Union stay unbeaten; Chilhowie, Marion, Tazewell, Castlewood defenses shine
-
Bristol Regional among Tennessee's top hospitals
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389