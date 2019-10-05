Joyce Gaynor McMurray age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home. She was born in Dickenson County, Va., the daughter of the late Glen and Stella Robinson. She was the wife of the late Otis "Dewey" McMurray. Joyce lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a former school teacher at High Point Elementary school for over thirty years, where she loved her students and co-workers. She is survived by her son, Craig and wife, Natischa Kilby and stepdaughter, Heather and husband, Paul Davis. Grandchildren include Atlanta Marshall and husband, Steven, Emma Davis, Eli Kilby, Ean Kilby and great-grandchildren, Colton Marshall and Bella; brothers, Larry Robinson and wife, Kathy, and Tim Robinson and wife, Nancy, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. prior to the service. The entombment will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Mountain View Mausoleum. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to her caregivers: Lilly Roberts, Barbara Shaver, Taylor Neece, Lori Keck and Tina Kissick to name a few special people that loved her so much. A special thanks to Avalon Hospice especially Amy Shupe who was such a blessing and amazing nurse. The family would also like to thank everyone at Visiting Angels Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
