Wyatt Kimbell McLaughlin, month old infant son of Jeremy Michael and Ashley Jo McLaughlin, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Survivors include his parents; grandparents, Michael Joseph McLaughlin Jr. and Marina Ann McLaughlin, Mark Joseph Morgan and Rachel Bevins Morgan; uncle, Michael Joseph McLaughlin III and aunt, Nancy Leeds; and great-grandparents, Dr. Jack Gilbert Bevins Sr., and Mary West Bevins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Isaac Joseph McLaughlin; great-grandparents, B. Rebecca Bevins, Michael Joseph McLaughlin and Edith Marie Marshall McLaughlin, Daniel Lee Morgan and Nona Hamilton Morgan, and Floyd J. Thomas and Mary Jo Emmert Thomas. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 700 Cumberland St., Bristol, Va. with The Very Rev. Joe Dunagan officiating. The family will receive friends in the parish hall at Emmanuel after the service. The committal service will be conducted at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Wyatt's name to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the McLaughlin family.
