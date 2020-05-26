ABINGDON, Va. Matthew Todd McIntyre, age 33, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Bristol Regional Hospital. Todd was a native of Abingdon and graduated from Abingdon High School. He continued his studies at Old Dominion University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree. He was at home in the outdoors as evidenced by his love of smoking meats, fishing and kayaking. Todd will be remembered for his magnetic personality, contagious smile and his ability to smile with his eyes. He was predeceased by his father Randy McIntyre. Todd is survived by his wife, Louise; mother, Ginger Stophel McIntyre; in-laws, Tom and Rosa Slavik; fur babies, Moose, Josie and Sissy; and many loving extended family members, and very special friends. Services will be private. Those wishing to express sympathy or order "Hugs From Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Matthew Todd McIntyre is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
