Mr. Adam Carter McGlothlin, age 36, of the Hansonville section of Lebanon, Virginia, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. Born March 17, 1983 in Abingdon, Virginia, he was a son of the Dewey Carter McGlothlin of Lebanon, Virginia and the late Mary Katherine Mercer McGlothlin. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 2000 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was currently employed as a lineman with Davis H. Elliott, Inc. He enjoyed riding horses, roping, and farming, but most of all spending time with his family and many friends In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Gracie McGlothlin; his paternal grandparents, Dallas and Lizzie McGlothlin; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Betty Mercer. In addition to his father, survivors include his wife, Sheena Nicole Bowman McGlothlin of the home; two children, Aubree McGlothlin and Andrew McGlothlin; one sister, Deanna McGlothlin and fianc�, Preston White of Lebanon; nephew, Braydon Daugherty; many friends and extended family also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Darrell Harmon officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Co-Workers and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.