McGlocklin Sr., James Ray

GLADE SPRING, Va. James Ray McGlocklin Sr., age 64, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. James was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren. He was a former employee of Hapco in Abingdon, Va. James was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley and Roxie McGlocklin, and his sister, April McGlocklin. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years of marriage, Susan McGlocklin; two sons, Chad McGlocklin and wife, Lisa, of Saltville, Va., and James McGlocklin Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Chilhowie, Va.; seven brothers, Johnny, Mike, Roger, Robert, Frank, David, and Ronald McGlocklin; two sisters, Elizabeth Hess, and Trish Kestner; six grandchildren, Chris, Miranda, Andrew, Shawn, Matthew, and Isaac McGlocklin; and two great-grandchildren, Bryleigh and Kinsley McGlocklin. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Church of God of Prophecy on Highway 107 with Pastor Mark Mitchell officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James Ray McGlocklin Sr. family.
