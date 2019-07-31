James "Pinhead" McGlamery, 96, of 851 Frost Lane, Damascus, Va., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence in Damascus, Va. He was born in War, W.Va. on October 12, 1922, a son of the late Leroy R. and Cordia Alice McGlamery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Elizabeth Woods McGlamery; one grandson, Sonny Wayne Reed; and several other sisters and brothers. "Pinhead" was a resident of Damascus for several years. He formerly worked for Bristol Door and Lumber, Lincoln Industries and Mobay Chemical Company. He had a love for mowing yards and was best know for mowing yards all through Damascus for many years. He loved to stay busy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a longtime Member and Elder of the Damascus Church of Christ on Railroad Ave., Damascus, Va. Pinhead is survived by one daughter, Barbara McGlamery of Damascus, Va.; two sons, Tommy McGlamery and wife, Marie, of Abingdon, Va., and Johnny McGlamery of Damascus, Va.; grandchildren, Chadwick McGlamery, Aaron McGlamery, and Caitlin Quiggin and husband, Patrick; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Jordan Quiggin and several other great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Blackburn of Damascus, Va.; special pet, Sunshine Sunny Day; very-very special friends, Roger Milhorne, Thelma Wright, Debbie Reed, Tommy Rowley, and Jessie Lou Freeman and families; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Gen. Mgr. Greg Cunningham and the associates of the Exit 7 WalMart and to the staff of the Golden Corral in Bristol, Va. for all the love and care shown to Pinhead over the years. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m.on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Walter Stall and Pastor Harley Farmer officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236, or the Margaret B. MItchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. McGlamery and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.