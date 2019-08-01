James "Pinhead" McGlamery , 96, of 851 Frost Lane, Damascus, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence in Damascus, Va. Graveside services will be held on 2 p.m.on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Walter Staude and Pastor Harley Farmer officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Penny F. Garrett Sarcoma Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Damascus, VA 24236, or the Margaret B. MItchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. McGlamery and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.