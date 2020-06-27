McGhee, Ronald Lee

LEESBURG, Va. / MARION, Va. Ronald Lee McGhee, age 71, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. Ron graduated in 1967 from Marion Senior High School, received an Associates Degree from Southwest Virginia Business College, and then went to work for the Virginia State police, and then as manager for the Virginia ABC stores. Ron always loved his family, but became much closer to his brothers and family in his later years. Ron will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Tressa McGhee. Ron is survived by his fianc�e, Gloria Smith of Leesburg, Va.; brothers, David McGhee and wife, Theresa, and Steve McGhee, all of Atkins, Va.; nephews, David McGhee II and wife, Lori, Patrick McGhee and wife, Laken; niece, Breanna McGhee and special friend, Nick; great-niece, Madison Justice, and one on the way. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wassum Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Ronald Lee McGhee or express condolences, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ron's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Jun 29
Funeral Service
Monday, June 29, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Jun 29
Visitation at the Funeral Home
Monday, June 29, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Jun 30
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wassum Cemetery
5549 - 5557 Lee Highway
Atkins, VA 24311
5549 - 5557 Lee Highway
Atkins, VA 24311
