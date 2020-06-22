SWORDS CREEK, Va. Rita Dianne Fowler McGhee, age 72, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. Rita grew up in Union, S.C. and graduated from Spartanburg County School of Practical Nursing in 1967. She married the love of her life that November and soon after moved to Russell County, Va. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother with a humble, kind, and loving spirit. Rita always had a smile on her face and she loved to laugh. She was a true example of God's love, and shared endless grace and mercy to all. Rita always put others needs before her own, and had a true servant's heart. She compassionately cared for others as an Licensed Practical Nurse for nearly 50 years. First and foremost was her love for her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ; and her desire to share His love with others. She faithfully served the Lord in church for many years as a teacher, singing in the choir, playing the piano and organ, and always extending a helping hand to anyone in need. She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew McGhee; grandson, Josiah Peck; mother, Mabel Hollingsworth; father, Jennings Fowler; and brother, Ted Fowler. Rita is survived by her husband, Gary "Jerry" Edward McGhee of Swords Creek, Va.; daughters, Cherie Osborne (Brad), Lori Counts (Dan), all of Lebanon, Va., Julie Peck (Cecil), Swords Creek, Va.; son, Ted McGhee (Jennifer) of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Mary Beth Griffin (Scott) of Union, S.C.; brothers, Reverend Steven Fowler (Nina) of Florence, S.C., Dennis Fowler (Nancy) of Anderson, S.C.; sister-in-law, Judie Fowler of Portland, Ore.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of CARIS Hospice Care of Bristol, Va. A private family service to celebrate Rita's life and honor her memory will be held at the home. To share memories of Rita Dianne Fowler McGhee or express sympathies, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rita's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
