MARION, Va. Laura Edna McFarlane, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at The Rehab Center at Bristol in Bristol, Va. She was born in Grayson County, Va. to Lydie Elmer Quillen and Ollie Mae Davis Quillen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 Years, William Jennings McFarlane Jr.; brothers, Don, Jack, Ellery, Paul , and infant brother, E.L. Quillen; sisters, Sylvia Mason Ogburn, and Charlotte Bane. She was retired from the Southwestern Virginia State Hospital and a member of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, her flowers, and her birds and deer in her back yard. She is survived by her sons, Douglas McFarlane and his wife, Willie, of Marion, and Dennis McFarlane and his wife, Cindy, of Bristol, Va., daughter, Donna VanHoy and her husband, Ronald, of Clemmons, N.C.; grandchildren, Julie Biesiadecki, Chris Doss, Brandi Anders, Gary McFarlane, Amy McFarlane, and Aaron McFarlane; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Quillen and wife, Nellie, of Panama City, Fla.; sisters, Ella Dillard of Glendale, Ariz., and Janie Malone and husband, Kenny, of Nashville, Tenn.; special friends, Carol Murray and Carolyn Copeland Haulsee and Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Scott Foster officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the McFarlane family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Health district reports community transmission of COVID-19 in Washington County, Va.
-
Tennessee governor issues stay-at-home order
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Mark Palmer departs Patrick Henry to take head-coaching job in Kentucky
-
Abingdon senior living facility resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
20-year-old Bristol man charged in stabbing
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389