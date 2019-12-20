McElyea, Patsy Jannette Austin

Patsy Jannette Austin McElyea, 74, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 12 noon, Monday, December 23, 2019, in Mary's Chapel Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. McElyea and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

