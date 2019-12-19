Patsy Jannette Austin McElyea, 74, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on April 12, 1945, a daughter of the late James and Bertha Fleenor Austin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Frank McElyea; a son, Charles "Chuckey" Robert Mann; and two brothers, Fredrick Ernest Austin and Charles Edward Austin; one sister, Debra "Debbie" Sue Austin. Patsy was a loving and a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She worked for Bare's Restaurant, Triad Packaging and Mother's Restaurant. Patsy attended Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn. She loved shopping on QVC, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchild. Patsy is survived by, two sons, James Michael Mann and Donald Lynn Mann and wife, Kathy; one daughter, Pamela McElyea Perry and husband, Jeff; four grandchildren, Madison Grace Perry, Lindsey Michelle Mann, Austin Matthew Mann and Marlene Grace Mann; one great-grandchild, Blakely Madison Roberts; three sisters, Linda Lingerfelt and husband, Billy, Laverne Dancy and husband, Sonny and Sandra Eads and husband, Preston; one brother, Hugh Austin and wife, Cheryl; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to family friend, Elizabeth Charles; Dr. Moore and Dr. Shao; and the nurses and staff of Caris Healthcare for all the love and care shown to Patsy during her illness. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 12 noon, Monday, December 23, 2019, in Mary's Chapel Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. McElyea and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.