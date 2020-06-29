Ann "Mae Mae" Hartsock McCroskey, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Gary Montgomery, Bro. Matthew Stewart and Jerry Feathers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. A procession of family and friends will leave Weaver Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. to the cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann McCroskey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.