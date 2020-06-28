Ann "Mae Mae" Hartsock McCroskey, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 29, 1946, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late James Franklin and Annie Belle Vance Hartsock. Ann was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Worship Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Nave. Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Harold Wayne McCroskey; stepdaughter, Tammy Swicegood and husband, Denis; stepson, Terry McCroskey and wife, Monica; sisters, Nora Carrier, Patsy Smithson, and Betty Stewart and husband, Don; brother, J.W. Hartsock and wife, Darlene; brother-in-law, Bruce Nave; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Gary Montgomery, Bro. Matthew Stewart and Jerry Feathers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Chambers, Terry McCroskey, Dillon McCroskey, Heath McCroskey, Donnie Shaw and Chad Hartsock. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne O'Neal, Charles Whiteaker, J.W. Hartsock, Don Stewart and Mark Garland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Worship Center, 1253 Volunteer Pkwy., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
