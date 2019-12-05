Ronald W. McCready Jr., 54, of Mount Carmel, Tenn. went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at N.H.C., Kingsport, with his loving and devoted family by his side. He was born December 4, 1964, in Saltville, Va. Ron was the Cognitive Director at Crumley House Brain Rehab Facility in Limestone, Tenn. He was an avid golfer and graduate of Virginia High School where he was the Virginia State Golf Champion. Ron attended King University and UT, Knoxville. He enjoyed telling stories and was an active member of CrossPoint Church where he served as an Elder. Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Minnie McCready and Hughes and Ruth Buchanan. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Debbie C. McCready; mother, Cheryl Lynn Compton (Kyle); father, Ron McCready Sr. (Nita); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; faithful dog, Ruby; and a host of friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor Michael Mould and Evan Arnold officiating. Music will be provided by Lori and Jamie Lane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to CrossPoint Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 308, Church Hill, TN 37645 or the Crumley House Brain Rehab Facility, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at Duke University Hospital and the staff at N.H.C., Kingsport. The care of Ronald W. McCready Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.