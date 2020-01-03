BRISTOL, Tenn. Sylvia June McNew McCray, age 93, passed on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. Mrs. McCray was born and raised in Hayter's Gap, Va. to the late Will and Martha Gilley McNew. She loved gardening, crocheting, and feeding birds, especially hummingbirds. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCray is preceded in death by her husband, Harrison J. McCray Jr.; sons, Darrell A. McCray and Harry Lee McCray; sisters, Oakie Litton, Ernestine Hockett, Caroline Holmes Hayton, Pauline Farris, Margaret Walsh, Reba McCray, and Jo Ann Thompson Casey; and brothers, Billy, Lee, and Raymond McNew. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn "Angie" Sneed; grandchildren, Andrea Wyatt, Bryan McCray, Eric McCray, Adam McCray, Katrina Worley and husband, Michael, and Curtis Sneed; seven great-grandchildren and special great- grandson, J. Mitchell King who loved Mrs. McCray dearly and helped care for over the years; her best friend, her cat, Suzy; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 2 until 3 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Knollkreg Memorial Park Mausoleum. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Mausoleum with Pastor Greg Kain officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Sneed, J. King, Michael Worley, Brian Smith, Matt Reynolds, and Donnie Stinnett. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Home Health Care and special nurse Brandy Hayes for all the love and support given to Mrs. McCray and the family. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Sylvia June McNew McCray is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
