Shields "Sug" Berkley McCracken GLADE SPRING, Va. Shields "Sug" Berkley McCracken, 77, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was born on December 29, 1942, to the late William and Helen Dunn McCracken in Washington County, Va. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Sammy" McCracken; brothers, Thomas, Bulford and Arvin McCracken; and sister-in-law, Voliet McCracken. Survivors include a son, Jessie Baumgardner and wife, Regina; sisters, Margaret Hicks and husband, John, Georgie Joyce and husband Willie, Dell Holt, and Jane Jessee; granddaughters, Virginia Joines and husband, Greg, and Jessie Bailey and husband, Austin; grandsons, Peyton and Gabriel Joines; great-granddaughter, Kylie Bailey; also, special sister-in-law, Jenny Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Bradley Tilson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. The family will be accepting friends at the residence of Mr. McCracken, 31282 Old Stage Rd., Glade Spring, VA 24340. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. McCracken.

To plant a tree in memory of Shields McCracken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

