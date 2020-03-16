GLADE SPRING, Va. Shields "Sug" Berkley McCracken, 77, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Bradley Tilson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. The family will be accepting friends at the residence of Mr. McCracken, 31282 Old Stage Rd., Glade Spring, VA 24340. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. McCracken.

To plant a tree in memory of Shields McCracken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments