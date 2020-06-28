Georgia McCracken-Morgan MEADOWVIEW, Va. Georgia McCracken-Morgan, 54, from Meadowview, Va., ended her battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She will be forever missed by those who loved her. Georgia was a storyteller and could captivate your imagination. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clifton McCracken Sr. and her mother, Viola Mae McCracken. She is survived by her sons, Calvin William Mumpower and Ricky Dwayne Mumpower Jr. of Glade Spring, Va.; siblings, Debra Campbell and husband, David Campbell, of Meadowview, Va., Virginia Gross and husband, Rick Gross, of Bristol Tenn., and Thomas Clifton McCracken Jr. of Bristol, Tenn.; niece and nephews, Kristina Clark and husband, Jake Clark, of Abingdon, Va., David Campbell Jr. and wife, Jamie Campbell, of Ohio, Charlie McCracken and wife, Bridget McCracken, of Meadowview, Steven Michael McCracken of Abingdon Va., and Robbie McCracken of Abingdon, Va. She is also loved by several aunts and uncles and was a loving grandmother to many. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the McCracken-Morgan Family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.