Keith Eugene McCracken, 53, of Saint Paul, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home in Saint Paul, Virginia. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on May 28, 1966, a son of the late Robert Eugene McCracken. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Anthony McCracken. Keith was a resident of Saint Paul for several years. He was a loving and devoted son and father. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for several years. He worked as a mechanic for M&M Mechanics. He loved fishing and spending time with family. He was of the Baptist Faith. Keith is survived by his mother, Clara Marie Hobbs Melvin and husband, Jim; daughter, Summer Buchanan; partner, Juanita Jackson McCracken; sister, Jennifer R.Odum; ten stepbrothers and stepsisters, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with the Rev. Mitch Bailey, the Rev. Travis Ingle and the Rev. Ray Davis officiating. Committal services and interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Keith. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. McCracken and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.