Keith Eugene McCracken, 53, of Saint Paul, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on May 28, 1966, a son of the late Robert Eugene McCracken; In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Anthony McCracken. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Committal services and interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. McCracken and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.