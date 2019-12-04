Danny McCracken Danny McCracken, 59 of Jax Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in Abingdon, Virginia on October 22, 1960, a son of Mary McCracken of Kingsport and the late Rev. Wayne McCracken, he has resided in Florida for many years. Danny had been employed at Bristol Metals, Bristol and Pablo Creek Club, Jacksonville, Florida, with many achievements in golf. Mr. McCracken will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, dad, granddad, brother and friend who was an avid University of Tennessee Football Fan. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by a brother, Darrel McCracken. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Rachel Carpenter and husband Ray of Kingsport; grandchildren, Cayden Carpenter and Camren Carpenter; mother, Mary McCracken of Kingsport; sister, Barbara MacCallum and husband, Bobby of Inverness, FL; brother, Gerald McCracken of Kingsport; nephews, Stephen MacCallum and Matthew MacCallum; special friend, Jackie. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. Services will follow at 7:00pm Friday with Pastor Mike Adams officiating.