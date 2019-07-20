Billy Edward McCracken, 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to Heaven to be reunited with his loving wife on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steele's Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. McCracken and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
