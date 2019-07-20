Weather Alert

...VERY WARM AND MUGGY CONDITIONS TODAY... ...SCATTERED STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... A VERY WARM AND MUGGY AIR-MASS CAN BE EXPECTED TODAY. THE COMBINATION OF VERY WARM TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PRODUCE HEAT INDICES ACROSS THE VALLEY FROM THE UPPER 90S TO NEAR 103 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THE HEAT AND MUGGY CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. PLEASE TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. BESIDES, THE HEAT SCATTERED MAINLY AFTERNOON AND EVENING THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED. STRONG GUSTY WINDS, HEAVY RAINS, AND FREQUENT LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THE STRONGER STORMS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.