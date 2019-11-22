Susan Powers McCown, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her home. She was born October 15, 1956, and was from Ardmore, Ala. She was a daughter of the late Billy and Lilly Bailey Brooks. Susan worked for Dr. Michael Smith Chiropractic and Wellness Center. She attended Bunker Hill Christian Church and was formerly a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kelsey Powers; sister, Debbie Brooks; and brother, Ricky Brooks. Survivors include her children, Josh Powers and wife, Crystal, Mandy Lemon and husband, Matt, Brandy Rhea and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Addison, Oakley and Delaney Powers, Lilly and Lauren Rhea; granddog, Pontoon; brother, Jeff Brooks and wife, Ginger; special nieces, Britney Hovis and Bailey Riggins; significant other, Johnny Maines; and best friend, Deborah Smith. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Grant Foster officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
