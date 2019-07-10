CHILHOWIE, Va. Walter Scott "Scotty" McCormick, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, July 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Scotty was known for his contagious smile and sense of humor. He graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1965 and attended Washington County Technical School for two years. As owner and operator of Chilhowie Alignment, he had a well-respected business over the course of 28 years. He enjoyed his work, but mostly, he valued the many friendships and people he encountered while serving his community. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In his 72 years, he enjoyed cars, showing horses, farming, and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn McCormick; Jessica Blevins; and his mother and stepfather, Katherine M. Coe and Frank Coe. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Claudine B. McCormick; daughter, Vicki Gilley and husband, Rick, of Chilhowie; Amanda Spencer and husband, Cole of Saltville; five grandchildren, Colton Scott Williams, Rylan Andrew Williams, Payton James Rose, Peyton Kay Spencer, and Garrett Deane Spencer; sister-in-law, Dianne Webb and husband, Ted; niece, Marcia Austin and husband, Nace; many special cousins, and special friends. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Chilhowie First Church of God with Pastor Bobby Dunn, Pastor Rick Hayes, and Pastor Mack Blevins officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the St. James Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at the church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the third floor PCU and CCU doctors and nurses at Johnston Memorial Hospital for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Chilhowie First Church of God, 257 Hwy 107, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the McCormick family.