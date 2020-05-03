McCormick, Betty Counts

Betty Counts McCormick, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She retired from the banking industry and was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. She loved working outside and being in the yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Hattye Counts; her husband of 55 years, Howard Dean McCormick; two brothers, Danny Counts and Dorlan Counts; and a very special niece, Tracy Crabtree. She is survived by her daughter, Dene' J. McCormick and companion, Steven Garland, of Christiansburg, Va.; three sisters, June Crenshaw, Joyce Crabtree and Treva Kirk; other special family members, Stanley Garland; nephew, Travis Crabtree; and several additional nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 and the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Betty Counts McCormick is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty McCormick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries