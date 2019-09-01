Mary Jacqueline McCord Mary Jacqueline (Jackie) McCord was born in Welch, W.Va. on January 7, 1935, the second of five children born to Estel and Goldie Callebs from English, W.Va. She passed away quietly in her sleep on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home in Wallace Meadows where she resided with her brother, Pat Callebs and his wife, Patty. She graduated from Big Creek High School in War, W.Va., and Lewis Gale Hospital School of Nursing in Roanoke, Va. then entered her 50-year nursing career which would include advanced ophthalmologic training and specialty nursing. Much of her career was spent serving as a nurse supporting her husband, ophthalmologist Dr. Charles McCord and in-home nursing in the Abingdon/Bristol Va. area. Jackie is survived by sons, Charles (Chuck) (wife Cathy) McCord of Corvallis, Ore., Robert (Bob) (wife Barbara) McCord of Leesburg, Va., Michael (Mike) McCord (wife Gail) of Moneta, Va.; daughters, Diane Parker of Elkhart, Ind. and Anita Rose of Asheville, N.C.; brother, Pat Callebs; and "the sister she never had", Patty Callebs; along with her special pet, Maltese, "Lucky." She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Amy Parker of Elkhart, Ind. and Matt Parker (wife Lisa) of Granger, Ind.; Jennifer McCord (husband Paul) of Columbus, Ohio, Kelly McCord of Forest Hills, N.Y.; Richard McCord of Corvallis, Ore.; Nick McCord (wife Hayley) of Richmond, Va.; Alex McCord of Leesburg, Va.; and Michael McCord of Leesburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles McCord; husband, Lawrence Rose; and brothers, John Callebs, Howard (Sam) Callebs and Jerry Callebs. Jackie never met a stranger and gave freely of herself to make life better for those in need and comfort. She was a long-time member of Rotary International serving in three chapters (Welch, Leesburg, and Abingdon) as well as the Kingsway Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Todd Freeman officating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or @ www.cancer.org. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Mary Jacqueline McCord is in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276- 623-2700).
