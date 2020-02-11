Pearl June McCollough, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. June was born on March 26, 1932 in Rutledge, Tenn., a daughter of the late Clarence and Della Long. She met the love of her life, Lee Roy McCollough and they married on January 12, 1952. She spent most of her adult life in Bristol, Tenn. June was a member of New Grace Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. June was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She cared for and was cared for dearly by what meant the most to her, "family". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy McCollough. Left to cherish her memory includes her daughters, Margaret Griffin (Michael) of Franklin, Tenn., Debbie Sorah (Jack) of Bristol, Va., and Lisa Pope (Steve) of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Lee Sorah (Celeste), Adam Griffin, Austin Sorah (fianc�e Kelsey), Paeyton Pope, and Paizlee Pope; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Sawyer, and Sophie Sorah. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Campground Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Sorah, Michael Griffin, Steve Pope, Lee Sorah, Austin Sorah, Adam Griffin, Paeyton Pope, and Lawrence Cox. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Employees and Staff of Elm Croft Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Faith Television, P.O. Box 16789 Bristol, VA 24209. June received a blessing from Living Faith every day and would wish to pass on this ministry to see someone become a believer in Christ. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas